Impactante imagen de un bebé en su saco amniótico galardonada en premios de los fotógrafos de partos

Se trata de un bebé llamado Noah, nacido en Brasil, y cuya imagen se ha llevado el premio en la categoría ‘Detalles’
La IAPBP es la Asociación Internacional de Fotógrafos de Partos, que recientemente ha entregado sus premios de 2020. Entre las imágenes premiadas, destaca una impactante foto de un bebé que nació en un parto velado, es decir, que salió del útero materno con el saco amniótico sin romper.
Esta imagen, tomada en Brasil por la fotógrafa profesional Jana Brasil, se ha llevado el premio de los socios a la mejor foto en la categoría ‘Detalles’. El bebé se llamó Noah y vio la luz en el Hospital Praia da Costa, al norte de Río de Janeiro.
La foto ganadora del primer premio absoluto, otorgado por el jurado de la asociación, fue para una imagen llamada ‘Un momento de silencio’. tomada en Países Bajos por la fotógrafa Jessica Vink. En ella se ve a un recién nacido apoyado sobre su madre, apenas unos instantes después de nacer.
Estas son algunas de las fotos premiadas:
We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2020 Image of the Year Competition!! Congrats to Jessica Vink of VI-Photography (@jessica_vi_photography) for winning First Place this year! We are in awe of this beautiful moment perfectly captured. Doesn’t it look like a painting?! Check out the link in our profile to see all the winners and full gallery! #birthphotogs #iapbp #photographycontest #iapbp2020competition
So excited and honored! Yesterday two of my images placed in the international association of professional birth photographers this year! One placed in best for birth details and another got an honorable mention (I also had 3 images in the top 10% and one in 20%) seriously so excited! 2019 was an amazing year and I can’t wait to see what this year brings! Thank you to all the families who invite me into their birth space to photograph their most important memories and for allowing me to share to empower women across the world! So thankful and blessed! Check out the link at @birthphotogs to see all the other beautiful collection of entrees and winners! ❤️ #iapbp2020competiton @birthphotogs
I am so incredibly honored that my photo was awarded ‘Best in Delivery’ category from both the judges and members’ choice for the 2020 Birth Photography Image Competition by the International Association of Professional @birthphotogs! https://birthphotographers.com/2020-birth-photography-image-competition/ I pinch myself each and every day that this is my job — capturing these amazing, incredible, once-in-a-lifetime memories for families, and to receive an award for doing this job that I love — it truly is unbelievable. Thank you to my amazing clients for continuing to entrust me to capture these moments for you all; I love each and every one of you and am so grateful for the images you’ve allowed my camera to capture! So excited to see what the rest of 2020 holds for me…and the wonderful families I get the privilege of snapping!
The 10th Annual International Birth Photography Contest results are IN! Thank you International Association of Professional Birth Photographers for the attention and acclaim you bring to birth photographers world wide! Thank you to everyone who helped me narrow down my submissions! I am a proud member of IAPBP but have never entered the image contest until this year. Over 700 images from 52 countries were entered and one of my entries placed 1st in its category. Congratulations to my incredible colleagues!! @jessica_vi_photography grand winner! And to category winners @jandb_photos, @alexandriamooneyphotography, @kinshipbykristy and @coastal_life_photos I am so honored to have had my work judged by an amazing panel of judges including the incredible Caroline Bologna from @huffpost, @themotherhoodcollective, @kristencook1, @ash.davenport, @molly_flanagan, @cradledcreations, @somethingrad, @lifeofdad, @plusmommy, @katienorrisfoto, @photosbylei, @losangelesbirthphotographer, @birthincolorrva and the founder of IAPBP Lyndsay Stradtner this.life.in.motion!! What an incredible contest year! ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #nataliezeppphotography #gulfcoast #IAPBP2020Competition #emeraldcoast #pensacola #pensacolaflorida @pensacolafl #pensacolaphotographer #pns #pensacolapride #pensacolavibes #pensacolalife #downtownpensacola #visitpensacola #pensacolabirthphotographer #pensacolanewbornphotographer #destin #destinphotographer #destinbirthphotographer #destinbeach #miramarbeach #mobilefamilyphotographer #mobilebirthphotographer #mobilenewbornphotographer #mobilealabama #mob #mobilealabamaphotographer #fairhope #fairhopebirthphotographer #fairhopealabama #fairhopephotographer
🎉🎉🎉 Oh. My. Gosh! My image ‘Vernix Constellations’ placed as the WINNER of the Postpartum category in the 2020 International Association of Professional Birth Photographers, Birth Photography image competition. The only Aussie in the overall winners group – What a way to start to the day! I’m so very shocked and so bloody honoured to be amongst a flurry of epic photographers I’ve followed and am inspired by. Click the link at @birthphotogs to check out all of the wonderful image winners. 🤍🍾
The rays of sunshine have just began peeking over the tips of the mountains, warming her back, legs and belly. She labours peacefully in her bed at home, her husband, son and mother by her side. Her midwives observe from across the room, giving her space as the waves of her contractions wash over her.. Birth is beautiful.💕 Care providers- @matraea Midwives @bcmidwives . . . . . . . . . . . . . @birthphotogs @birthingfromwithin @binibirth #lblcollective @laael.j @thebirthfemmes @urban_hatch @vanisland_birth_photographers @peacewithbirth @carriagehousebirth @tribedemama @dearphotographer_xoxo @themonochromaticlens @lookslikefilm @birthwithoutfear @homesweethomebirth @birthboundphotographer @birth_matters @badassmotherbirther #birth #birthphotography #vancouverislandbirthphotographer #victoriabirthphotographer #yyj #victoriabccanada #homebirthing #homebirthmama #empoweredbirth #birthwithoutfear #birthwithconfidence #naturalchildbirth @click.magazine #motherhoodrising @lblcollective
Fuente: 20minutos.es